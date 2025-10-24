Son Of Spergy - Album by Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar has returned with a gorgeous new album called "Son of Spergy," which contains 12 emotionally charged tracks.

Daniel Caesar has consistently been one of the best artists in the R&B world. For a few months now, the artist has been teasing a new project called Son Of Spergy, and there has certainly been lots of excitement around the album. Today, the 12-track album was officially released, and it does not disappoint. This album is an emotional rollercoaster, and the musicianship here is something to be marveled at. All of the features, including Sampha and Bon Iver, help make this a truly special project. Daniel Caesar's writing and vocals are top notch here, and this will definitely be in our rotation throughout the cold months.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: R&B

Tracklist for Son of Spergy
  1. Rain Down ft. Sampha
  2. Have A Baby (With Me)
  3. Call On Me
  4. Baby Blue ft. Norwill Simmonds
  5. Root Of All Evil
  6. Who Knows
  7. Moon ft. Bon Iver
  8. Touching God ft. Yebba & Blood Orange
  9. Sign Of The Times
  10. Emily's Song
  11. No More Loving (On Women I Don't Love) ft. 646yf4t
  12. Sins Of The Father ft. Bon Iver
