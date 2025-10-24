Son Of Spergy - Album by Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar has returned with a gorgeous new album called "Son of Spergy," which contains 12 emotionally charged tracks.

Daniel Caesar has consistently been one of the best artists in the R&B world. For a few months now, the artist has been teasing a new project called Son Of Spergy, and there has certainly been lots of excitement around the album. Today, the 12-track album was officially released, and it does not disappoint. This album is an emotional rollercoaster, and the musicianship here is something to be marveled at. All of the features, including Sampha and Bon Iver, help make this a truly special project. Daniel Caesar's writing and vocals are top notch here, and this will definitely be in our rotation throughout the cold months.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!