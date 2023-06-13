Daniel Caesar is finally returning to North America on a massive tour later this year and he’s bringing a lot of friends with him. Yesterday, in a new Instagram post the R&B and soul singer dropped the dates for his US performances later this year. The massive 32-date Superpowers World Tour runs from late August until late October and features stops in dozens of US and Canadian cities. The tour also has plenty of guests involved. Along the way, Caesar will play shows with Charlotte Day Wilson, BADBADNOTGOOD, Flying Lotus, Montell Fish, Moses Sumney, Omar Apollo, and Orion Sun.

Artist pre-sale for tickets already started this morning. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday. In the post’s caption, Caesar confirms “Finally coming back to North America. Superpowers tour. Love you guys bye.” As you’d expect, the comments were flooded with fans shouting out which of the stops on tour they plan to attend. Caesar still has a number of shows to play in Asia as part of the Superpowers World Tour.

Daniel Caesar Hits The Road Again

Daniel Caesar released his new album NEVER ENOUGH back in April. The album featured collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, serpentwithfeet, and Mustafa. The project debuted at #14 on the Hot 100 and at number 2 on the R&B charts. His biggest moment of chart success came on Justin Bieber’s smash hit “Peaches.” The summer jam featured Daniel Caesar and Giveon alongside Bieber went on to become a multi-platinum number-one hit. His collaboration with H.E.R.’s “Best Part” reached number one on the Adult R&B charts.

Daniel Caesar has long been a go-to feature for both pop and rap artists looking for a splash of R&B. On top of Bieber and H.E.R., he’s appeared on songs with Anderson. Paak, FKA Twigs, Omar Apollo, Kail Uchis, Jacob Collier, and many more all since 2017. Will you be attending one of the stops on Daniel Caesar’s tour? Let us know which one you’ll be at in the comment section below.

