Daniel Caesar & Rex Orange County Collaborate For Dreamy Genre-Bending Two Pack

Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County are uniting their respective sounds for two new songs to help celebrate Valentine's Day. They are "Rearrange My World" and "There's a Field (That's Only Yours)." Given how many similarities these two artists share, it was quite a shock to discover that they have never worked together in the past. But even with that being known, first-time collaborations can be a hit or miss. Thankfully, the alternative singers, producers and songwriters are the perfect match, which is fitting on this holiday. Before we get into the tracks, let's quickly look back at how Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County got here.

The former is coming off another successful album in NEVER ENOUGH which dropped in 2023. As for the Hampshire, England native, he left off The Alexander Technique in September of last year. Now for the singles. If we had to pick our favorite of the tandem, we would have to lean "Rearrange My World." The track hits you immediately with tremendous sounds in the form of Rex's boy-ish vocals that have us floating and the soft keys that he lays down. Lyrically, its beautiful as well as he and Daniel get introspective about how their respective relationships are rearranging their lives mentally for the better. Then, there's "There's a Field" which is a more cautious view on love and the potential issues that come with it. It's just as well written, however, the instrumental on the preceding cut just moves us a little more than this one. But both are stunners at the end of the day. Check them out below.