Jacquees Steals The Show On Our New "R&B Season" Update: Stream

Cleo Sol, Lola Young, and Lil Yachty also brought some heat.

As the year starts to close out, the music industry as a whole is slowing down a bit with its new releases. But we still have a couple of killer tracks to share from the R&B world on our latest R&B Season playlist update, including a selection from Jacquees' new aptly titled album, Baby Making. It's a big blend of a lot of what makes the genre so great, and what has made fans appreciate him for so long. The track "Touchdown" in particular is what we want to point you to, with its slow-burning drums, light guitar licks to kick it off, and some subtle but welcome background vocal harmonies.

Next up on our R&B Season playlist update is the new single from Lola Young, "Charlie" featuring Lil Yachty. It's a fitting link-up given their musical styles, and one that starts off pretty smoky and intimate. The lengthy cut builds little by little with some muted and evolving drums, gruff electric guitar riffs, and soaring vocals from Lola. Yachty eventually breaks through with a steady but still enveloping flow that transitions from a verse to some great melodies.

Finally, Cleo Sol's new cut "Fear When You Fly" is a very tender and soothing guitar-led ballad that's also very patient. It's not until over a third of the way in that the drums come in. Most importantly, it's probably the most passionate vocal performance on all this R&B Season update, beautifully balancing soars and soft-spoken affirmations seemingly about companionship. It's mostly a minimal cut, but small yet effective additions of brass and background vocals give it that extra kick.