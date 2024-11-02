Jacquees Pens Passionate, Sultry, & Intimate Songs For "Baby Making"

The self-proclaimed R&B G.O.A.T. doesn't hide his intentions for this project.

He goes on to add that he also concocted this tracklist "for the lovers." Jacquees feels this was also a necessary release in general, stating, "This is what the world needs. Love and beautiful healthy happy babies." We can definitely get down with that, and it's clear it was created with lots of passion and care. You can also say that it was indirectly conjured with Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist in mind. Hilariously, he gave a little nudge to the couple on IG encouraging them to spin it for Thugger's homecoming. " @thuggerthugger1 brudda this the welcome home music for you and Mariah TELLING YOU!!!!!!" Overall, Jacquees puts forth some of his most stunning vocal performances to date. There really aren't many more gifted R&B talents than him and he's reinstating that fact with Baby Making for sure.

Cash Money Records R&B talent Jacquees is back with his fourth studio album called Baby Making and it's purpose is clear. If you and your significant other are on that same wavelength and one of you needs to set the mood, the Georgia native has got you. This project was actually inspired by the singer preparing to welcome a child into the world, according to a press release. Jacquees credits his boss and label founder Birdman for the idea, saying, "What inspired Baby Making is me actually having a baby," says. This year Birdman gave me the idea and I instantly mixed my creativity into my life."

