Strictly 4 The Scythe – Album by Denzel Curry & The Scythe

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
a2094917125_16 a2094917125_16
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The newly formed collective consists of Denzel Curry, A$AP Ferg, Bktherula, TiaCorine, and Key Nyata.

Denzel Curry links with his newly formed collective The Scythe for Strictly 4 The Scythe, a collaborative tape that blends gritty Southern rap traditions with the modern underground energy surrounding Curry’s circle. The project brings together members including A$AP Ferg, Bktherula, TiaCorine, and Key Nyata. Across the tape, The Scythe pushes forward a raw, cypher-style aesthetic centered on lyrical intensity and collaborative chemistry. The collective previously released the singles, “Lit Effect,” “The Scythe,” and “Mutt That Bih” which helped introduce the group’s sound ahead of the full release. The project represents Curry’s latest evolution following his recent run of concept-heavy releases, emphasizing crew energy and underground rap roots.

Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Strictly 4 The Scythe

Tracklist For Strictly 4 The Scythe
  1. THE SCYTHE (feat. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg)
  2. LIT EFFECT (feat. Bktherula & LAZER DIM 700)
  3. PHONY (feat. Juicy J, Key Nyata & A$AP Ferg)
  4. MUTT THAT BIH (feat. 1900Rugrat & Key Nyata)
  5. HOOPTY (feat. TiaCorine & Smino)
  6. YOU AIN’T GOTTA LIE (feat. 454 & Luh Tyler)
  7. TAN (feat. Bktherula & TiaCorine)
  8. UP (feat. Rich The Kid, A$AP Ferg & SadBoi)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Rolling Loud India 2025 Music Denzel Curry Unveils Tracklist & Features For "Strictly 4 The Scythe"
Rolling Loud India 2025 Music Denzel Curry Forms New Supergroup With A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, & Key Nyata
Denzel Curry Mixtapes Denzel Curry Drops Complete "KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH" Album
Strictly 4 The Scythe album artwork Songs The Scythe - Song By The Scythe Featuring Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, & A$AP Ferg
Comments 0