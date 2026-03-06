Strictly 4 The Scythe – Album by Denzel Curry & The Scythe

Denzel Curry links with his newly formed collective The Scythe for Strictly 4 The Scythe, a collaborative tape that blends gritty Southern rap traditions with the modern underground energy surrounding Curry’s circle. The project brings together members including A$AP Ferg, Bktherula, TiaCorine, and Key Nyata. Across the tape, The Scythe pushes forward a raw, cypher-style aesthetic centered on lyrical intensity and collaborative chemistry. The collective previously released the singles, “Lit Effect,” “The Scythe,” and “Mutt That Bih” which helped introduce the group’s sound ahead of the full release. The project represents Curry’s latest evolution following his recent run of concept-heavy releases, emphasizing crew energy and underground rap roots.