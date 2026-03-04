Mother Of Lil Poppa’s Child Shares Emotional Message About His Death

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mother Lil Poppa Child Message
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 13: Lil Poppa performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Last month, Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa passed away at the age of 25, leaving his fans and loved ones devastated.

Last month, Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa passed away at the age of 25. His loved ones continue to grieve, and earlier this week, the mother of his child Toie Roberts took to Instagram with an emotional post about his passing. Her post featured various images of the two of them and their son.

"Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all," she wrote in her caption. "Our reality changing before my eyes. I've been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing."

"For us to go on without you in life..but deep down, [I] know you didn't mean to & you didn't mean to hurt us," Roberts continued. "ESPECIALLY NOT KOFI.. at least NOT LIKE THAT!!! How tf you leave without saying you'll see us later?! [I] really don't understand & [I] feel played about it all but [I] know you understand why."

Read More: Lil Poppa Memorial Shooting Sends Four Victims To Hospital

Toie Roberts Addresses Lil Poppa's Passing

"This wasn't the plan for US! [I] don't believe this is where our story was supposed to end but with the help of God we’ll get through it," she added. "BG gone figure out how to go on without you, PS even though we said 4 LIFE, watching our only son PJ grow up without you in front of my eyes while looking & acting JUST like you!!!"

She concluded, "I hope [I] find the missing pieces to the puzzle. None of this s**t making sense. MY SON LOST HIS FATHER! I will never take that lightly! So no, [I'm] not happy to b grieving you & grieving for 2 ppl for the rest of my life!!!"

The cause of Lil Poppa's untimely death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Since his passing, countless fans and peers have shared heartfelt tributes. This includes Lil Duval, Boosie Badazz, and many more.

Read More: Police Share More Details On Lil Poppa's Death

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Lil Poppa Cause Of Death Music Lil Poppa's Cause Of Death Officially Revealed
News Nas Proved Himself One Of Hip-Hop's Best Authors On "Get Down"
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune
Comments 0