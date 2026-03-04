Mother Of Lil Poppa’s Child Shares Emotional Message About His Death

Last month, Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa passed away at the age of 25. His loved ones continue to grieve, and earlier this week, the mother of his child Toie Roberts took to Instagram with an emotional post about his passing. Her post featured various images of the two of them and their son.

"Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all," she wrote in her caption. "Our reality changing before my eyes. I've been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing."

"For us to go on without you in life..but deep down, [I] know you didn't mean to & you didn't mean to hurt us," Roberts continued. "ESPECIALLY NOT KOFI.. at least NOT LIKE THAT!!! How tf you leave without saying you'll see us later?! [I] really don't understand & [I] feel played about it all but [I] know you understand why."

Toie Roberts Addresses Lil Poppa's Passing

"This wasn't the plan for US! [I] don't believe this is where our story was supposed to end but with the help of God we’ll get through it," she added. "BG gone figure out how to go on without you, PS even though we said 4 LIFE, watching our only son PJ grow up without you in front of my eyes while looking & acting JUST like you!!!"

She concluded, "I hope [I] find the missing pieces to the puzzle. None of this s**t making sense. MY SON LOST HIS FATHER! I will never take that lightly! So no, [I'm] not happy to b grieving you & grieving for 2 ppl for the rest of my life!!!"