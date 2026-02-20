Police Share More Details On Lil Poppa's Death

Since Lil Poppa's death on Wednesday, police are gaining more and more context behind his passing. We have another update from Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley, who spoke with TMZ recently. He shares that prior to the tragedy, the Jacksonville rapper was involved in a single-car accident on Interstate 85, which is just south of the Georgia city.

As Hedley's report details, Poppa got in contact with his manager to see what he should do. The car was drivable enough though as the MC's manager convinced the artist to travel to nearby Hilton Hotel parking lot. However, when they did meet up, Poppa stayed inside his car with the windows rolled up.

Poppa and his manager had a discussion through said closed windows. The contents of the conversation are still unknown at this point. However, at one point during the talk, Poppa pulled out a gun, pointed it at his head, and took his own life.

That was a detail we learned yesterday, but word on this crash is even newer.

On off-duty police officer working at the hotel dialed 911, which led to Lil Poppa being sent to Grady Hospital. It was there that the veteran talent was pronounced dead. Hedley says not suicide note was left.

Hip-Hop Reacts To Lil Poppa's Death

Overall, Poppa's death has been a tough one to swallow for many rappers and fans alike. Folks like Yungeen Ace, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Duval have all expressed how much the "Purple Hearts" MC positively affected their lives.

Yo Gotti's CMG, the label Poppa was signed to, released a touching statement on their Instagram yesterday.

"We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious "Lil Poppa" Wheeler. Poppa was more than just a talented artist—he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds."

The tribute continues, "He was one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art. His passion and authenticity connected and inspired fans from all walks of life.

This is truly a heartbreaking loss for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Poppa, we promise to uphold your legacy with honor and respect. We are all better because of you. Long Live Lil Poppa," the message concludes.