Police Share More Details On Lil Poppa's Death

BY Zachary Horvath
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 5: Rapper Lil Poppa performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Since Lil Poppa's passing on Wednesday, we have learned a lot more about what caused the 25-year-old's death.

Since Lil Poppa's death on Wednesday, police are gaining more and more context behind his passing. We have another update from Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley, who spoke with TMZ recently. He shares that prior to the tragedy, the Jacksonville rapper was involved in a single-car accident on Interstate 85, which is just south of the Georgia city.

As Hedley's report details, Poppa got in contact with his manager to see what he should do. The car was drivable enough though as the MC's manager convinced the artist to travel to nearby Hilton Hotel parking lot. However, when they did meet up, Poppa stayed inside his car with the windows rolled up.

Poppa and his manager had a discussion through said closed windows. The contents of the conversation are still unknown at this point. However, at one point during the talk, Poppa pulled out a gun, pointed it at his head, and took his own life.

That was a detail we learned yesterday, but word on this crash is even newer.

On off-duty police officer working at the hotel dialed 911, which led to Lil Poppa being sent to Grady Hospital. It was there that the veteran talent was pronounced dead. Hedley says not suicide note was left.

Hip-Hop Reacts To Lil Poppa's Death

Overall, Poppa's death has been a tough one to swallow for many rappers and fans alike. Folks like Yungeen Ace, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Duval have all expressed how much the "Purple Hearts" MC positively affected their lives.

Yo Gotti's CMG, the label Poppa was signed to, released a touching statement on their Instagram yesterday.

"We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious "Lil Poppa" Wheeler. Poppa was more than just a talented artist—he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds."

The tribute continues, "He was one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art. His passion and authenticity connected and inspired fans from all walks of life.

This is truly a heartbreaking loss for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Poppa, we promise to uphold your legacy with honor and respect. We are all better because of you. Long Live Lil Poppa," the message concludes.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
