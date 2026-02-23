Lil Poppa Memorial Shooting Sends Four Victims To Hospital

BY Zachary Horvath
Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Lil Poppa performs at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
Lil Poppa's life was being celebrated at a memorial service over the weekend, but it was sadly interrupted by a gunman still on the run.

Over the weekend, on Jacksonville's East Side, people gathered to remember the life of local rapper Lil Poppa. The 25-year-old CMG signee tragically passed away last Wednesday in Georgia. The memorial service took place at the intersection of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Jessie Street.

Sadly, though, their peaceful evening was turned upside down by a gunman or gunmen. Horrifyingly, Jacksonville Police report that 12-15 shots were fired and unfortunately, those bullets did connect. Four people were left wounded, two men (37 and 43) and two women (34 and 39).

As of today, authorities are still on the hunt for a suspect, although it wouldn't be shocking if another one or two join the list. However, there is no description yet.

Per Action News JAX's article, three of the victims were able to transport themselves to a hospital The 34-year-old woman was still at the scene of the crime, however. She thankfully got the assistance needed and she too is receiving medical attention.

Lil Poppa's Cause Of Death
Lil Poppa's passing it still being felt this week as he such a young and exciting talent with still a lot of room for growth. He was well on his way to stardom already with several hits spanning across an eight-year career.

As a result, his label, CMG, is mourning his tragic loss. Last Thursday, they penned a gut-wrenching tribute which was posted on their social media. "We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious "Lil Poppa" Wheeler. Poppa was more than just a talented artist—he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds," it read in part.

It's all the more saddening as Poppa decided to take his own life with a firearm. If you know anyone who is struggling with mental health or might suspect is dealing with something, never hesitate to reach out. R.I.P. Lil Poppa.

