Toosii’s Syracuse Football Dreams Are Now In Question

Toosii has dreamt of playing Division I football for some time now. Last month, this dream seemed to become a reality, as he announced plans to return to his hometown of Syracuse to play for the Orange's Division I football program.

"COMMITTED," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t."

"Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed," Toosii continued. "To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home #COMMITTED #315baby #AGTG."

According to coach Fran Brown, however, those plans might not actually pan out.

Will Toosii Play At Syracuse?

Toosii opens for Rod Wave at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023. Piet Levy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his ESPN Radio Syracuse appearance yesterday (January 21), the coach delivered an update, setting the record straight.

“He’s not going to come here and play ball,” he explained, per PFSN. “I was going to allow him to walk on. I’m not sure if I’m supposed to talk about that or not. He’s still thinking about it because when you’re going to walk on somewhere, that’s your right. You get to do that wherever."

“I was going to tell him you definitely have an opportunity to do that because I know he was born and raised here. Just wanted to be able to give him a shot to live out something that was his dream," Brown continued. “I’m not sure if that will happen because we’re getting more and more players on the football team. [...] I’ve got to evaluate it now. More and more players are coming who can play ball.”