Toosii Calls Syracuse's Football Coach A Liar After Transferring Out

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 05: Rapper Toosii performs onstage during the Last Lap tour at State Farm Arena on December 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Toosii committed to play for Syracuse last year, but his plans didn't take long to unravel as the coach revealed it wasn't happening.

Toosii is not going to be a student nor a player at the University of Syracuse. Per The Shade Room, he revealed that he's taking classes at Louisiana State University instead. But his transfer out of his hometown college is something that needs to be talked about at length.

His exit was not very seamless as on his way out, the rapper accused the football coach of lying about what actually led to his decommitment. Fran Brown, who heads the team, says that it was unlikely that Toosii was going to be able to really live out his dreams of playing D-1 college football.

In a recent radio interview, Brown said, "He’s not going to come here and play ball. I was going to allow him to walk on... I was going to tell him you definitely have an opportunity to do that because I know he was born and raised here."

He continued, "Just wanted to be able to give him a shot to live out something that was his dream. I’m not sure if that will happen because we’re getting more and more players on the football team. [...] I’ve got to evaluate it now. More and more players are coming who can play ball."

According to Toosii, none of this was discussed. In a post to his TikTok caught by Live Bitez, he rips Brown, labeling him a "bozo" for the premature comments. "No coach, that ain't what happened. I told you I wasn't coming there no more, and you feel like you wanted to break the news first before I told people what school I was going to. (Brown) is a bozo for that."

Read More: Brittany Renner Calls Out Kevin Gates For Claiming They're Still Friends

When Did Toosii Commit To Syracuse?

"That was never the conversation," Toosii said regarding the walk-on claims. "The conversation was y'all paying for my school. That's what it was. If you lie, I've got receipts."

As of now, it's unclear if he's still going to try and play football anymore. Louisiana State does have a more reputable football program, so his chances of getting on the field are likely even smaller.

Based on his recent posts documenting his first day on campus, it sounds like he's sticking to just being a student.

Toosii committed to Syracuse late last year after receiving another offer from Sacramento State. He posted at the time, "COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t," he said in part.

Read More: Ray J Looks Determined Heading Into Court Amid Health Problems

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Toosii Syracuse Dreams In Question Sports Toosii’s Syracuse Football Dreams Are Now In Question
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Sports Toosii Announces Official Commitment To Play Division I Football At Syracuse
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
News Pen To Paper
Comments 0