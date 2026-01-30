Toosii Calls Syracuse's Football Coach A Liar After Transferring Out

Toosii is not going to be a student nor a player at the University of Syracuse. Per , he revealed that he's taking classes at Louisiana State University instead. But his transfer out of his hometown college is something that needs to be talked about at length.

His exit was not very seamless as on his way out, the rapper accused the football coach of lying about what actually led to his decommitment. Fran Brown, who heads the team, says that it was unlikely that Toosii was going to be able to really live out his dreams of playing D-1 college football.

In a recent radio interview, Brown said, "He’s not going to come here and play ball. I was going to allow him to walk on... I was going to tell him you definitely have an opportunity to do that because I know he was born and raised here."

He continued, "Just wanted to be able to give him a shot to live out something that was his dream. I’m not sure if that will happen because we’re getting more and more players on the football team. [...] I’ve got to evaluate it now. More and more players are coming who can play ball."

According to Toosii, none of this was discussed. In a post to his TikTok caught by Live Bitez, he rips Brown, labeling him a "bozo" for the premature comments. "No coach, that ain't what happened. I told you I wasn't coming there no more, and you feel like you wanted to break the news first before I told people what school I was going to. (Brown) is a bozo for that."

When Did Toosii Commit To Syracuse?

"That was never the conversation," Toosii said regarding the walk-on claims. "The conversation was y'all paying for my school. That's what it was. If you lie, I've got receipts."

As of now, it's unclear if he's still going to try and play football anymore. Louisiana State does have a more reputable football program, so his chances of getting on the field are likely even smaller.

Based on his recent posts documenting his first day on campus, it sounds like he's sticking to just being a student.

Toosii late last year after receiving another offer from Sacramento State. He posted at the time, "COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t," he said in part.