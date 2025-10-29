Drake & Kanye West Continue To Carry Hip-Hop's Streaming Numbers Thanks To Impressive New Achievement

It's no secret that Drake and Kanye West are some of the most successful artists in hip-hop, and currently, it looks like they both have some celebrating to do. According to Hip Hop All Day on X, the two of them were the most-streamed rappers on Spotify on Monday (October 27).
Reportedly, Drake garnered a staggering 50.1 million streams, while Ye earned a whopping 22.7 million. They also had the most-streamed albums on the platform that day, Views and Graduation. They racked up 4.1 million and 4.4 million streams, respectively.
As expected, fans have a lot to say about this latest feat. "Two generations of GOATs. I really wish they never fell out cuz a Drake x ye project woulda been incredible," one X user writes. "Would be the greatest collab album of all time," another claims. "The 2 greatest ever," someone else says.
Drake & Kanye West
There's been talk of a Drake and Ye collab album for years now. In Nico Ballesteros' documentary about the Chicago MC, In Whose Name?, Consequence even suggested that Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts collab album got in the way.
It didn't take long for Cudi to issue a response, or to hit Consequence with a cease and desist.
"Let me be clear: I had nothing to do with Kanye not doing that collab album with Drake. And I damn sure had nothing to do with him being hospitalized and going to a psych ward," he declared in a video shared on social media "This is some crazy s**t to just be saying whatever the f**k you want to say in the moment. You know, trying to be a hater, and you're spewing lies. That s**t is not a f***ing joke. It's not funny. I've never even been a pill guy in my life."