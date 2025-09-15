New Footage Of Kanye West & Drake In The Studio From 2018 Surfaces

BY Cole Blake
Kenzo : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kanye West and Drake have had a falling out in the years since the new clip was originally recorded.

A video of Kanye West and Drake hanging out in the studio back in 2018 has surfaced on social media ahead of the release of West's new documentary, In Whose Name? In the video, West reads a verse he had recently penned, and the Toronto rapper shares his input. "That verse is crazy," Drake remarks. "I know what that is. I get excited about those. Damn. There's some sh*t in there.

When Complex shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans had plenty to say about West and Drake's relationship. "Ye dumb ass really f*cked up a generational collab album with Drake. Sh*t would have feed families smh," one user wrote. Speaking of the documentary, another added: "I speak for everyone as a collective when I say we will NOT be watching."

Read More: Kanye West Claims Drake Brutally Turned Down "Bully" Intro But Hopes They Make An Album

Kanye West & Drake Relationship

Kanye West and Drake have had a rocky relationship over the years. While they've collaborated numerous times, they've also been at odds. After the aforementioned clip was recorded, they had a falling out before releasing the competing albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy. In the following years, they dissed each other several times.

More recently, West expressed admiration for Drake while speaking with DJ Akademiks. He noted that he still hopes to make a collaborative album with him at some point in the future. "You know I sent 'Preacher Man' off Bully, the intro, to Drake first?" West said back in April. "He just, like, he said something like, 'Aw man, I don't mean to spoil your dreams' or some s**t. I don't know, he just did his thing and s**t. I think before it's all said and done, I'll do an album on him."

As for In Whose Name?, the upcoming documentary will detail the turbulent last six years of Kanye West's life. Nico Ballesteros directed the film, which will hit theaters on September 19.

Read More: Kanye West Shockingly Admits He's Been Copying Drake's Flow For Years

