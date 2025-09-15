A video of Kanye West and Drake hanging out in the studio back in 2018 has surfaced on social media ahead of the release of West's new documentary, In Whose Name? In the video, West reads a verse he had recently penned, and the Toronto rapper shares his input. "That verse is crazy," Drake remarks. "I know what that is. I get excited about those. Damn. There's some sh*t in there.

When Complex shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans had plenty to say about West and Drake's relationship. "Ye dumb ass really f*cked up a generational collab album with Drake. Sh*t would have feed families smh," one user wrote. Speaking of the documentary, another added: "I speak for everyone as a collective when I say we will NOT be watching."

Kanye West & Drake Relationship

Kanye West and Drake have had a rocky relationship over the years. While they've collaborated numerous times, they've also been at odds. After the aforementioned clip was recorded, they had a falling out before releasing the competing albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy. In the following years, they dissed each other several times.

More recently, West expressed admiration for Drake while speaking with DJ Akademiks. He noted that he still hopes to make a collaborative album with him at some point in the future. "You know I sent 'Preacher Man' off Bully, the intro, to Drake first?" West said back in April. "He just, like, he said something like, 'Aw man, I don't mean to spoil your dreams' or some s**t. I don't know, he just did his thing and s**t. I think before it's all said and done, I'll do an album on him."