Lil Pump To Joe Budden: "[You're] Worthless; Go Hit A Man, Not A [Woman]"

Lil Pump's name never seems to be far from controversy. Currently, the 23-year-old is making waves in hip-hop news thanks to his comments about Joe Budden. The also-controversial podcaster's name was mentioned in Pump's Instagram Story on Tuesday (January 23), along with allegations of beating women and struggling with substance abuse. The receipts the young star brought to the table include a screenshot of Budden's mugshot, as well as one of a Variety article from 2021 when content creator Olivia Dope accused him of sexual harassment.

"F**k Joe Budden, 43-year-old drug addict [woman beater]," he wrote earlier this morning with several typos. "[You're] worthless," Pump publicly told Budden, though he didn't actually tag the New York native. "Go hit a man, not a [woman]," the former suggested before leaving a row of "😂😂😂😂😂" emojis above Budden's solemn-looking police photo from nearly a decade ago. "It's never okay to hit women, [you're] a piece of s**t," the "I Love It" hitmaker ended his rant. Now that the drama is making rounds on blogs, users are curious about what caused Pump to lash out so intensely.

"Lil Pump is an ardent [Donald] Trump supporter. I wonder why he hasn’t called Trump out over the sexual assault claims from E. Jean Carroll❓🤔 Selective outrage," one person pointed out under @theneighborhoodtalk's post. "He wants some attention from Joe on the podcast clearly…because where is this coming from?" another pondered. Elsewhere, someone else injected humour into the situation, writing, "Y’all don’t spell check before you hit post? Every day I scream reading these 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Lil Pump's wrath isn't the only thing Joe Budden's been faced with online this month. Just a few days ago, Ari Lennox let her followers know that she's considering taking legal action against the rapper-turned-podcaster while dropping off some explosive allegations. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

