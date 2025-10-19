Kanye West Sells Wyoming Ranch Back To Original Owners For Millions

Kanye West sold one of his two ranch properties in Wyoming, which he purchased back in 2019 amid his "ye" era.

Kanye West has been pretty off the grid as of late, but fans of his 2018-adjacent ye era are in for a pretty significant update. According to Cowboy State Daily, he has sold his Bighorn Mountain Ranch property in Wyoming back to its original owners, Greg and Pam Flitner.

Per records from the Bighorn County Clerk's office, Ye's wife Bianca Censori notarized the sale on his behalf on September 17. He has another ranch in Wyoming, the Monster Lake Ranch, that is still up for sale since his 2021 divorce from the mother of his children, Kim Kardashian.

For those unaware, the Chicago artist sought to use these properties for various community projects, economic endeavors, and creative aspirations. But they didn't materialize as magnanimously as he and many fans hoped. Nevertheless, this sale could be for a whole host of different reasons, and we will see if the Monster Lake Ranch follows suit.

Elsewhere, Greg Flitner and his wife Pam spoke to CSD and revealed the property's original sale to Kanye West in 2019 was the result of estate planning. "A lot of times, the estate plan isn’t fully done until you’re in your 50s,” Greg said. “And those deals don’t always go the way that you think they might. Pam and I were partners in the ranch with my dad and his wife. And so that’s just the way that it went, as far as the estate plan."

Furthermore, they reportedly tried to lease it back in the six years since its purchase, but this only manifested this September. "Unlike Monster Ranch — he did not knock down any of the buildings,” Pam shared regarding Kanye West's ambitious property plans. “They may need a little TLC, but they’re all solid. He didn’t go in with a bulldozer and take them down."

Amid Kanye West's other controversies, we're sure some fans are breathing a sigh of relief that this latest headline isn't as wildly provocative. We will see whether or not this means his other Wyoming property is moving to other hands soon. For hardcore 2010s/early 2020s fans, it's the end of an era.

