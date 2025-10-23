New Exclusive Look At The Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Sample

The Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Sample introduces a striking twist to the silhouette with its vivid yellow and blue palette. This unreleased pair pays homage to Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, tying her musical legacy to one of Jordan Brand’s most interesting models.

The colorway swaps the quiet tones of her 2021 “Beige” release for a brighter, more playful combination that instantly stands out. Across the woven upper sits a personal touch with her hand-written quote, “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” found in blue ink.

It’s a subtle nod to the introspective themes of her breakout record, which helped cement her as one of the defining artists of her generation. The mix of mustard yellow leather, ribbed detailing, and contrasting blue lining captures both artistic rebellion and individuality, qualities that define Eilish herself.

While this pair won’t hit retail shelves, it reflects the experimental spirit behind Eilish’s ongoing partnership with Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 15, originally released in 1999, was inspired by the X-15 fighter jet and marked Michael Jordan’s first post-retirement model.

Known for its futuristic look and snug, laceless design, it remains one of the boldest entries in the Jordan lineup. These new sample photos showcase just how far creative collaborations can take a classic silhouette.

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Sample

This Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Sample features a bold mustard yellow upper with woven panels and ribbed detailing along the heel. Bright blue accents hit the tongue, pull tabs, and interior lining, creating a vivid contrast.

Eilish’s handwritten phrase “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” appears on the lateral side, referencing her debut album. The shoe sits atop a tonal yellow midsole with aerodynamic lines that match the X-15 jet-inspired design.