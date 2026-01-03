News
Sneakers
Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin” Gets Official Release Date
The Air Jordan 15 23RE "Black Muslin" has an official release date featuring black woven textile upper and muslin cream midsole.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 03, 2026