Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” Gets More Retailer Photos

More retailer photos of the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" have surfaced, giving fans a detailed preview of this iconic sneaker. Set to release on May 24, 2025, this highly anticipated reissue stays true to the original 1989 design. Available in family sizing, it ensures fans of all ages can embrace this timeless classic. The "White Cement" colorway features a clean white leather upper with signature cement grey accents. Black detailing on the wings, heel tab, and midsole adds bold contrast, while the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel seals the vintage-inspired look.

This release delivers a blend of durability and comfort, making it ideal for both everyday wear and collectors. The speckled cement print on the midsole and wings evokes nostalgia, celebrating the sneaker's rich legacy. The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" isn’t just a shoe—it’s a cultural icon that continues to inspire sneaker enthusiasts across generations. With May 24 drawing closer and more retailer photos generating buzz, this pair is shaping up to be a must-have for sneakerheads worldwide.

"White Cement" Air Jordan 4 OG

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers feature a grey rubber outsole combined with a black and white midsole, creating a sleek and balanced look. The upper is crafted from crisp white leather, delivering a polished and refined appearance. Cement grey accents on the support wings, midsole, and heel provide a distinctive, eye-catching detail. Bold red and black branding on the tongue and heels adds a striking pop of contrast, tying the design together with standout style.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is going to drop on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Additionally, this release will include family sizing, making it accessible for all ages. Moreover, in-hand photos reveal the classic cement print details fans love. Finally, the May release date adds to the excitement for this iconic sneaker's return.

Image via JD Sports UK