New Tariffs Could Raise The Cost of Jordans Across The Board

BY Ben Atkinson 1305 Views
tariffs-cost-of-jordans-sneaker-news
President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd during his 100TH Day in Office Achievement Rally at the Macomb on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. via Imagn images
As tariffs threaten global supply chains, the sneaker industry, especially Jordan Brand, prepares for rising prices and changing demand.

With the latest round of tariffs looming, the sneaker industry is facing a sharp pivot. Jordan Brand, with its global production footprint, could be one of the first to feel it. From raw materials to final packaging, nearly every step in sneaker manufacturing crosses borders.

Disrupting that supply chain means higher prices, and the brands know it. Adidas was the first major player to go on record. On their Q1 earnings call, CEO Bjørn Gulden said the company would normally raise its outlook based on strong numbers. Instead, they’re holding back.

Tariff uncertainty is making projections nearly impossible, and the long-term impact on U.S. pricing is looking more real by the day. While Jordan Brand hasn’t commented publicly yet, the implications are obvious. Production costs rise, retail prices follow.

Even if brands attempt to soften the blow, at some point, those hikes hit consumers. The expectation that companies would fully absorb those increases was always a stretch, especially in an industry where margins matter and demand remains high.

Looking at the big picture, staple silhouettes from both Jordan and Adidas are likely to get more expensive in the near term. As shown in the photos above, sneaker culture has always evolved with market forces. This latest economic shift might just be the next chapter.

How Will Tariffs Change Sneakers?

There’s no denying the uncertainty. But even as pricing pressure builds, one thing remains clear, demand isn’t going anywhere. The Air Jordan 1, for example, continues to move units regardless of retail bumps.

Whether it’s a retro drop, a new collaboration, or a clean in-line colorway, the silhouette holds weight. It’s not just a shoe, it’s a symbol, and symbols are hard to price out. Brands like Jordan will likely lean into this loyalty.

That means finding ways to preserve value through better materials, limited runs, or more regional drops. We’ve already seen signs of this, with more exclusive releases tied to events, moments, or cities. It’s a way to reward engagement, not just spending power.

So yes, Jordans might get more expensive. But they might also get more meaningful. If history’s any indicator, the community will evolve with the market.

