Nike to Increase U.S. Prices Starting Amid Tariff Pressures

Nike’s getting ready to raise prices across a bunch of its U.S. products starting June 1, 2025. The changes come as the brand deals with rising import tariffs and ongoing issues in the global supply chain.

If you’re eyeing sneakers in the $100 to $150 range, expect to pay about $5 more. Anything over $150 could go up by as much as $10. Adult clothing and gear will also see a bump, somewhere between $2 and $10 depending on the item. On the bright side, kids’ products, anything under $100, classic Air Force 1s, and some Jordan apparel won’t be affected.

This move isn’t just a Nike thing, other brands like Adidas are feeling the pressure too, thanks to new U.S. tariffs on imports from major production hubs like Vietnam and China. Since Nike makes around 95% of its shoes overseas, it’s getting hit especially hard.

The price jumps reflect what a lot of brands are dealing with right now: higher costs, tighter margins, and the need to adapt quickly.

Nike's Response To Tariffs

Alongside the price hikes, Nike is also jumping back into business with Amazon after a six-year break. The move is part of a bigger play to boost sales and stay competitive as the retail game keeps evolving. Amazon will now stock a wider range of Nike gear directly, making it easier for shoppers in the U.S. to get their hands on what they want.

Nike says the price bumps are part of its usual seasonal adjustments, but they also happen to line up with new tariffs recently rolled out by the Trump administration. With so much of Nike’s production based overseas, those extra costs are pushing the brand, and others, to rethink their pricing.

If you're looking to grab new kicks or gear, it might be smart to shop before the June 1 increases kick in. Analysts expect other brands could follow Nike’s lead, which could mean higher prices across the board in the near future.