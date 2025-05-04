Air Jordan 5 "Wings" Returns In Reflective Silver

The women’s Air Jordan 5 Wings is making a statement in 2025. This unique release celebrates the 40th anniversary of Jordan Brand, the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5, and 10 years of the Jordan Wings initiative.

Designed with symbolism in mind, the sneaker speaks to more than just sport. It honors community, progress, and legacy. The Wings program was launched by Jordan Brand to support youth education and leadership. Over the last decade, it has grown into a powerful platform for uplifting the next generation.

The Air Jordan 5 has been part of that journey since the beginning. First released in 1990, the model quickly became a fan favorite with its reflective tongue and shark-tooth midsole. Now, this new women’s-exclusive colorway combines heritage with purpose. The silver tones and bold lettering nod to achievement and individuality.

The number “10” is stitched on the side in celebration of the Wings anniversary. The photos above show a detailed look at this special pair. From the embroidered quotes on the toe to the metallic finish and icy sole, every detail feels intentional. This is more than just a sneaker, it’s a tribute to history.

The women’s Air Jordan 5 Wings features a metallic silver upper with tonal mesh panels and reflective detailing. Further, the toe box carries embroidered script that reads “In This Family No One Flies Alone.”

Also, a custom hangtag commemorates the Wings program’s 10-year anniversary. Black midsoles with shark teeth graphics sit above icy translucent outsoles. The number “10” is stitched on the side, while clear lace locks and a satin tongue complete the premium feel.

The sneaker blends sleek design with deep storytelling, capturing both the silhouette’s legacy and the brand’s community-driven mission.