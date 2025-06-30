Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” Gets Earlier Release

The Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money" brings a crisp all-white look back to the iconic silhouette that helped redefine basketball sneakers in the late 80s. Known for introducing visible Air cushioning and the signature elephant print overlays, the Jordan 3 was a turning point for both Nike design and Michael Jordan’s legacy.

This 2025 version sticks to the roots but tones things down with a cleaner, more minimal vibe. Wrapped in premium white leather, the sneaker trades bold accents for subtle touches. It keeps the silver Jumpman logos and polished eyelets but lets the texture do most of the talking.

The light grey elephant print appears more muted this time, blending into the upper instead of standing out. Even the branding feels quiet, making the shoe feel more luxe than loud. Looking at the images, the updated take on the "Pure Money" theme is all about simplicity.

It’s the kind of pair that works anywhere as it's clean enough for summer fits, classic enough to stay in rotation year-round. There’s history in the build and restraint in the design, a balance that’s harder to pull off than it looks.

This Air Jordan 3 features an all-white tumbled leather upper with smooth leather overlays across the toe. Metallic silver eyelets add a polished finish, while subtle elephant print panels sit on the heel and toe guard in an ultra-light beige.

Perforations appear around the ankle collar for breathability, and silver Jumpman logos land on the tongue and heel tab. The midsole keeps it classic with visible Air cushioning and a tonal finish.

Everything sits atop a clean white rubber outsole. The materials and color choices give this pair a refined, elevated feel without sacrificing the Jordan 3’s bold DNA.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” will be released on July 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $210 when they are released.

