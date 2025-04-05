On Foot Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money”

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” colorway is making a comeback in July 2025. First introduced in 2007, this ultra-clean silhouette became a staple for summer rotations thanks to its all-white upper and icy silver accents. Now, Jordan Brand is tapping into that same energy with a retro that sticks to the original formula while giving it a fresh, polished feel. Jordan 3s have always held a special place in the sneaker world. They marked the first time the Jumpman logo appeared on the tongue, shifting the brand's identity forever. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model also debuted visible Air and elephant print overlays, features that helped cement the silhouette’s legacy. The “Pure Money” edition strips things back, focusing on subtle details and crisp materials.

This version keeps it clean with white tumbled leather and metallic silver hits on the eyelets and Jumpman branding. Elephant print returns in a light grey, adding quiet contrast. Even the laces and lining follow the theme, giving the sneaker a uniform yet luxurious vibe that makes it perfect for the warmer months. In the on-foot shots shown above, the sneaker’s minimalist styling stands out. Whether paired with joggers or denim, the “Pure Money” delivers timeless Jordan DNA with modern wearability. More release details should follow soon.

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” features a white tumbled leather upper, grey elephant print overlays, and metallic silver accents throughout. The Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel. Perforated panels, tonal laces, and crisp midsoles add to the clean aesthetic. It’s finished with a visible Air unit in the heel and translucent outsole hits.