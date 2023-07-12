Nardwuar is one of the most beloved interviewers in all of music. That includes dozens of rappers who love interacting with him. The one rapper who has talked with him more than anyone is Snoop Dogg. That isn’t surprising given that the two are both well known for their humor and goofy personalities. The pair have done a total of 11 interviews over the past 23 years. The interview was posted to Nardwuar’s YouTube channel yesterday and already has over 600k views.

Nardwuar has been on rap fans mind a lot recently. He tried to catch up with Playboi Carti for an interview recently but ended up getting ignored. Video of Carti’s security separating the two went viral and Carti learned just how much love rap fans have for the interviewer when he faced quite a bit of backlash. A few weeks later Nardwuar was having the tables turned on him. He was being interviewed and was asked who his dream interview subjects would be. Included in the list were names like Barack Obama and Paul McCartney. Hilariously, the final name he listed was Playboi Carti.

Nardwuar And Snoop Dogg Chatting Once Again

Nardwuar also gets quite a lot of attention for his adorable relationship with Lil Uzi Vert. Video of the pair catching up after years of not seeing each other went viral as fans couldn’t believe how cute it was. Shortly after in a different viral clip Lil Uzi invited the interviewer to dinner at their house and even offered him free Call Of Duty lessons. It’s not clear at the moment if the two have a follow-up interview to their 2018 classic planned. Regardless, their ongoing relationship is delighting fans.

Nardwuar also popped up alongside another fan favorite rapper recently. During his set at Summer Smash last month, Ski Mask The Slump God was joined on stage by the beloved interviewer. The surprise delighted fans who cheered rapturously for him throughout his appearance. What do you think of Nardwuar and Snoop Dogg’s 11th interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Nardwuar’s Wildest Hip Hop Interviews

[Via]