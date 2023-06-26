Playboi Carti is one of the biggest stars of the hip-hop world right now. Although it has been quite some time since his last release, he remains extremely popular with his fans. Overall, this is because of the raw energy he provides to them. Whenever you go to a Carti show, you know that it is going to be one massive party. Although this energy may not be for everyone, it has certainly proven to be a hit amongst those who care. On Sunday, he brought that energy to the Summer Smash stage.

As we already reported, Playboi Carti was chased down by some fans. While driving away from the show, fans took to the streets to chase Carti. As unsafe as this was, the artist have fans a glimpse of himself as he stood up and towered above the sunroof. For many fans, this was a truly incredible experience. However, as it turns out, just moments prior, Carti snubbed one of music’s greatest personalities. Yes, that’s right, we are talking about Nardwuar.

Playboi Carti Says No

Nardwuar tried to interview Playboi carti but security wasn’t going pic.twitter.com/cCWOWCsqat — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 26, 2023

In the video clip above, you can see Nardwuar present Carti with a gift from outside of his vehicle. It is clear that the beloved journalist is looking for an interview. However, Carti snubs him and the car speeds off, much to the dismay of Nardwuar. Usually, Nardwuar has all of his interviews set up ahead of time, however, he clearly wanted to do something more spontaneous here. Unfortunately for Carti, this snub has led to a whole lot of hate on Twitter. Many feel protective of Nardwuar, especially when you consider how respectful he is of hip-hop culture. He is simply a personality you are allowed to be mean to.

Twitter Reacts

In the tweets down below, you can see what people had to say about Playboi Carti. For the most part, it was not very good, with some people even calling him “wack.” Needless to say, he could have avoided some issues by just doing the interview. Let us know your stance on all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the hip-hop world.

Playboi Carti did Nardwuar mad dirty. He don’t deserve this at all. https://t.co/YeTfX6qFwj — Mr Kash (@THEWESTRANDBOY_) June 26, 2023

Nah fuck playboi Carti and his security for disrespecting @nardwuar like that smfh these dudes have no respect for the culture for real — I’m just here so I dont get fined (@ghostfacecanon) June 26, 2023

I judge an artist’s character by how they treat nardwuar and it never fails https://t.co/Pd6EZTiFGS — King Wow 💬 (@WowThatsHipHop) June 26, 2023

yup it’s disrespectful as well nardwuar definitely spent a lot of time researching given all the deep stuff he knows about other rappers in their interviews — . (@NACHOV4RGA) June 26, 2023

Playboi carti a GOOFY !

There has been Bigger and legendary acts then him that know Nardwuar is a staple in culture not even just hip hop so too see that is no excuse — Ney 🎙️ (@Neycuon) June 26, 2023

