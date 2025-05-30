Jack Harlow Debuts His New Balance 442 V2 Pro Indoor Collab

Image via @jackharlow
Jack Harlow teams up with New Balance for a fresh take on the 442 V2 Pro Indoor, packed with subtle details and personal touches.

The New Balance 442 V2 Pro Indoor, crafted in collaboration with Jack Harlow, is making waves. Known for its classic soccer roots, the silhouette gets a personal spin with Harlow’s touch.

Clean white leather uppers and gum soles create a timeless base. Maroon and gold accents flash across the signature ‘N’ logo, nodding to Harlow’s ties to Louisville. Harlow’s relationship with New Balance has been steady, but this project takes things deeper.

The rapper’s influence on the sneaker world continues to grow as he leans into his passion for both music and style. New Balance’s 442 V2 Pro Indoor is built for the pitch, but this version is just as at home on the streets.

Custom details include a number “80” stitched on the tongue and a maroon insole printed with a map, hinting at Harlow’s roots. The rollout feels personal but still polished. Official release information hasn’t dropped yet, but early looks suggest a release could be near.

Photos showcase the sneakers styled casually, perfect for everyday wear. They also reveal the fine detailing and thoughtful design touches that set this collab apart from other recent drops.

Jack Harlow x New Balance 442 V2 Pro Indoor 

The New Balance 442 V2 Pro Indoor by Jack Harlow features premium white leather with maroon and gold accents. A gum rubber outsole keeps things classic, while “80” embroidery on the tongue adds a personal touch.

Inside, maroon insoles show a detailed map graphic. The ‘442’ branding is stitched in deep maroon on the lateral side, balancing the understated color scheme.

Details like the quilted toe box and textured overlays keep performance in mind, while the design stays rooted in casual, everyday wear.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jack Harlow x New Balance 442 V2 Pro Indoor is releasing sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

