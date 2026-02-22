Ab-Soul Drops "Collard Greens" With J. Cole & Daylyt

Ab-Soul has been dropping a lot of Instagram loosies as of late, and this new remix of J. Cole and Daylyt's previously released "A Plate Of Collard Greens" track might be one of his best yet. The verses from those two MCs kick the track off in their original form, and then Soulo comes through with a lot of passion and grit.

While you can only find the song on IG right now, many fans hope we might get an official release on streaming services one day. After all, "A Plate Of Collard Greens" never came out officially on streaming services, as you can only find it on YouTube at press time. Even though this seems pretty unlikely, the recent release of Cole's The Fall-Off makes this new drop feel quite timely.

In any case, this is a great reminder of all three of these rappers' high skill levels, their attention to detail, and their chemistry on a track together. Hopefully they have more collabs to come, even if the possibility of new material is up in the air for fans of the North Carolina lyricist in particular.

Is J. Cole Retiring?

That's because of J. Cole's presumed post-The Fall-Off retirement, which he recently explained during an episode of his "Trunk Sale" tour vlog. He's not hanging up the mic or the boards entirely, but he's not trying to continue the story his discography narrated.

"I took you to the end," Cole expressed. "I took you to 29 years old, 'cause that's when Forest Hills Drive dropped. So I took you back to 29. Then I gave you the life update at 39. I don't have nothing else to say as Jermaine via J. Cole. I'ma rap probably, I'll hop on a song probably. I might even f**k around. If I get inspired enough, I may do an album. But I don't care to continue that story."