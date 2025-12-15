DL Hughley Jokes Nicki Minaj Should Be Worried About Chris Hanson, Not Gavin Newsom

BY Cole Blake 461 Views
D.L. Hughley Performs At The Orleans
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 05: Actor/comedian D.L. Hughley performs his stand-up routine at The Orleans Hotel &amp; Casino August 5, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj has weighed in on politics a number of times in recent months, often voicing her support for Donald Trump.

DL Hughley went off on Nicki Minaj in multiple posts on social media, over the weekend, after she made headlines for criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's support of transgender youth. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote on Friday: "Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids."

Responding to that post, Hughley wrote: “Nicki Minaj shouldnt post anything about kids cuz her husband can’t be within 1000 ft of one! It ain’t Gavin Newson it’s Chris Hanson she should be worried about.”

He elaborated on his stance in a video message afterward, further targeting Kenneth Petty. "I can't tell people what to post or what to say, but Nicki Minaj damn sure needs to stay away from posting anything about kids, trans or otherwise," he said, as caught by Live Bitez. "She supports a dude that is on the Epstein list a thousand times. She's actually married to a registered sex offender, a pedophile. She shouldn't be able to watch Jason Kid or listen to Kid 'n Play, or New Kids On The Block. Hell, she's gotta walk around the aisle with Cabbage Patch Kids in it. And she damn sure should stay away from Sour Patch Kids. It ain't Gavin Newsom Nicki needs to worry about. It's Chris Hansen."

Nicki Minaj Politics

Nicki Minaj has been getting tons of attention for her comments on politics in recent months. She's voiced her support for President Donald Trump on several occasions.

She's also praised Vice President J.D. Vance. "Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss," she wrote in another post. "Top Tier Comedy. Character = 100. But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them."

