DL Hughley & Cedric The Entertainer Claim Diddy Didn’t Completely Ruin Baby Oil For The Black Community

DL Hughley And Friends At The Ice House Comedy Club
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Comedians D.L. Hughley (L) and Cedric The Entertainer pose at The Ice House Comedy Club on October 02, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA)
DL Hughley and Cedric The Entertainer have different takes on baby oil.

Diddy and baby oil are two words that have been in the same sentence far too many times in recent months. For those who don't recall, Homeland Security raided the mogul's mansions earlier this year and found roughly 1,000 bottles of the substance on his property. Considering all of the allegations he's currently facing, the discovery resulted in countless jokes and memes. So many, in fact, that it even has those who use baby oil for non-nefarious purposes afraid to keep it around.

According to DL Hughley and Cedric The Entertainer, however, those individuals shouldn't fret. TMZ caught up with the duo in Beverly Hills yesterday (October 29) and asked them whether or not Black people are still in the clear to have it in the house.

Cedric The Entertainer & DL Hughley Say Black People Get A Pass To Use Baby Oil

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Hughley, they get a pass, but only if the baby oil contains skincare ingredients like lanolin or aloe vera instead of GHB. Unfounded rumors that Diddy's baby oil allegedly contained the date rape drug circulated earlier this month, despite the allegations not coming from authorities themselves. Hughley added that personally, he'll be avoiding baby oil altogether moving forward.

Cedric, on the other hand, says he can't live without it. As he got into his vehicle, the photographer even handed him a tiny bottle of baby oil to go, which he proudly accepted. What do you think of DL Hughley and Cedric The Entertainer claiming that the Black community can still use baby oil despite its ties to Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

