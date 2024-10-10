Tokyo Toni Spits Wild Diddy Freestyle After Rubbing Herself With Baby Oil

There are some truly outrageous bars here.

As Diddy and his team continue to combat the federal case against them for alleged sex trafficking, others in the media are claiming his innocence. For example, Tokyo Toni recently took to social media with a wild freestyle about his situation after she covered herself in baby oil. It's a pretty controversial and defensive set of bars, alleging that Sean Combs is just like the people accusing him of alleged abhorrent behavior: "a sinner h*e." In addition, she accused federal authorities of deliberately tainting his public perception, and claimed that his accusers are just clout chasers who engage in the same type of alleged behavior.

Previously, Tokyo Toni's alleged that folks are framing Diddy, and that the whole situation is targeting him unfairly. ""Free Puffy, free Puffy," she expressed on Instagram Live. "We know what's happening, the real ones. Yeah, free Puffy, get him on out of there, y'all. Why is everyone mad at Puffy? *laughs*.

Tokyo Toni's Diddy Freestyle

"Every celebrity in the world, in the United States, points their fingers to a man that they know been did this five, ten, 15 years ago," Tokyo Toni continued concerning Diddy. "What a set-up. And they for some reason still can't snatch it. Good. Any girl that got 'R-P''d shouldn't have been there. Oh, well. Shouldn't have been there. You shouldn't have been there. 'Puffy r**ed me!'" she said mockingly. "So nobody saw you leaving? You involuntarily walked [in], they just grabbed you and snatched you and threw you in the back? Same with R. Kelly." At press time, the federal case against the Bad Boy mogul remains unresolved and all alleged, and many of the lawsuits against him remain open.

Meanwhile, Diddy's ex bodyguard Gene Deal continues to make allegations about the whole scandal. On the Paperwork Party Podcast, he reportedly spoke with Biggie Smalls' mother Voletta Wallace, who seemed to endorse his accusations against Puff. Perhaps more allegations and unconfirmed stories continue to emerge about the situation before the year wraps up. There's already a mountain to deal with, but it's all still alleged, so it's unclear how else this whole debacle could evolve.