Tokyo Toni Alleges Diddy Is Being Framed During Controversial & Defensive Rant

BYGabriel Bras Nevares521 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Tokyo Toni's latest hot take concerns the Diddy scandal and celebrities' alleged complicity.

A lot of celebrities have expressed their appalled reactions to the Diddy scandal as more accusations and developments in his federal case emerge. But not everyone has the same level of sympathy for his alleged victims, or feels the same abhorrence over his supposed actions. Tokyo Toni, for example recently took to her social media to defend the Bad Boy mogul, suggesting that the famous world is being hypocritical and selectively outrage while also mocking accusers. Not only that, but she even blamed them for what allegedly happened to them.

"Free Puffy, free Puffy," Tokyo Toni said on Instagram Live concerning Diddy. "We know what's happening, the real ones. Yeah, free Puffy, get him on out of there, y'all. Why is everyone mad at Puffy? *laughs* Every celebrity in the world, in the United States, points their fingers to a man that they know been did this five, ten, 15 years ago. What a set-up. And they for some reason still can't snatch it. Good. Any girl that got 'R-P''d shouldn't have been there. Oh, well. Shouldn't have been there. You shouldn't have been there. 'Puffy r**ed me!'" she added in a mocking voice. "So nobody saw you leaving? You involuntarily walked [in], they just grabbed you and snatched you and threw you in the back? Same with R. Kelly."

Read More: Azealia Banks Theorizes Diddy Is A "Bottom" After Hearing Debunked Meek Mill Audio

Tokyo Toni On Diddy

Earlier this year, R. Kelly (who was convicted on similar charges to the ones that Diddy faces) also came forward to defend him. "I don’t believe none of this s**t," he shared, calling the whole thing a "federal conspiracy." "You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody.

"You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna believe the s**t," R. Kelly continued regarding Diddy. "'Cause I’m in it now, and I know what they did." He alleged that the courts "hunted" them and other celebrities for their lavish wealth and success. "The s**t is crazy," Kelly went on. "Motherf***ers out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other s**t on the radio and everything else, but they a** could be next. That’s what’s so f***ed up about it. They so stupid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on."

Read More: Cam'ron Claims He Rejected Key To NYC After Diddy Returned It Amid Scandal

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...