Tokyo Toni Alleges Diddy Is Being Framed During Controversial & Defensive Rant

Tokyo Toni's latest hot take concerns the Diddy scandal and celebrities' alleged complicity.

A lot of celebrities have expressed their appalled reactions to the Diddy scandal as more accusations and developments in his federal case emerge. But not everyone has the same level of sympathy for his alleged victims, or feels the same abhorrence over his supposed actions. Tokyo Toni, for example recently took to her social media to defend the Bad Boy mogul, suggesting that the famous world is being hypocritical and selectively outrage while also mocking accusers. Not only that, but she even blamed them for what allegedly happened to them.

"Free Puffy, free Puffy," Tokyo Toni said on Instagram Live concerning Diddy. "We know what's happening, the real ones. Yeah, free Puffy, get him on out of there, y'all. Why is everyone mad at Puffy? *laughs* Every celebrity in the world, in the United States, points their fingers to a man that they know been did this five, ten, 15 years ago. What a set-up. And they for some reason still can't snatch it. Good. Any girl that got 'R-P''d shouldn't have been there. Oh, well. Shouldn't have been there. You shouldn't have been there. 'Puffy r**ed me!'" she added in a mocking voice. "So nobody saw you leaving? You involuntarily walked [in], they just grabbed you and snatched you and threw you in the back? Same with R. Kelly."

Tokyo Toni On Diddy

Earlier this year, R. Kelly (who was convicted on similar charges to the ones that Diddy faces) also came forward to defend him. "I don’t believe none of this s**t," he shared, calling the whole thing a "federal conspiracy." "You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody.