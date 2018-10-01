flat earth
- Music VideosB.o.B Drops “Ted Talk” Diss Track Addressing Flat Earth Critics The Atlanta rapper name drops Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Duval and more. By Lamar Banks
- MusicB.o.B. Addresses Claims Of Promoting Anti-Semetism And Holocaust DenialB.o.B opens up about conspiracy theories and cancelled shows. By hnhh
- MusicB.o.B. Feared For His Life After Revealing Flat Earth TheoriesHe was sure that once he shared his thoughts on celebrity cloning and the earth being flat that someone was going to take him out.By Erika Marie
- MusicGZA Hit With Backlash After His Flat Earth Musings On Instagram Go ViralGZA ultimately revealed that he's no flat earther. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomB.o.B Explains Why He Is A Flat-EartherB.o.B tried to provoke thought when he initially suggested the Earth was flat after watching a NASA conspiracy theory video.By Alex Zidel
- RandomDaredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes' Fatal Rocket Crash Cause RevealedA representative of Mad Mike has explained what went wrong during the daredevil's fatal rocket launch last month. By Noah C
- RandomDaredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes Fatally Crashes Rocket Trying To Prove Earth Is FlatDaredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes' Saturday mission in his crowdfunded, steam-engined rocket resulted in his death. By Noah C
- SportsCeltics’ Draft Pick Grant Williams Shoots Down Kyrie Irving’s Flat Earth Theory“Kyrie’s Earth-is-flat theory is just scientifically not true."By Kyle Rooney
- Original ContentExamining B.O.B's Career: Billboard, Blackballed, And Bouncing BackDid B.O.B truly "fall off" or was it all a plot of his own devising?By Robert Blair
- SportsKyrie Irving Weighs In On Steph Curry’s Moon Landing CommentsKyrie gives his take on the Steph Curry moon landing joke.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicLil Pump Wants You To Hate Him More, Says The World Is FlatSmokepurpp responded that it's actually an octagon. By Alex Zidel
- SportsKyrie Irving Apologizes For Flat Earth Comments: “I'm Sorry About All That”Kyrie Irving has apologized to science teachers for his "flat-Earth" comments made last year.By Kevin Goddard