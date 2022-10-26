It’s been 6-years since B.o.B. released his viral song “Flatline,” discussing the controversial flat earth theory. Although he received major backlash for his remarks, that hasn’t stopped the Atlanta rapper from doubling down on his claims and addressing his critics.

On Tuesday, the “Nothin’ On You” rapper released a new diss track entitled “Ted Talk,” on which he revisits his remarks about the earth being flat, while calling out folks like Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Charlamagne Tha God and Lil Duval who publicly made fun of his unconventional perspective.

In the video, B.o.B. converses with alter-ego Bobby Ray as he expresses his regret for going public with his flat-earth ideology. The 33-year old star also mentions in the song that he was pitched his own series by CBS, but ultimately declined due to his wokeness. Check out the video for “Ted Talk.”

Quotable Lyrics

B.o.B., why you f**cking say the world is flat

I mean, you threw a whole career away and then just fade to black

These shows be owned by Viacom and their friends

Why would I walk into the lion’s den, sit and pretend