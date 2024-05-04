GloRilla Says Interviewer In Viral Accent Video Set Her Up

GloRilla says the viral video of her showing off her Memphis accent during a recent interview was misleading. In the clip, she appears to pronounce "food," "music," "confused," and more words in a near-unintelligible way. Afterward, she claimed on Twitter that the interview had written down different words for her to read than appeared on screen. "Da word was feud & few, ionno why his ass put food," she wrote on Twitter.

On Instagram Live, she further addressed the clip while speaking with fans. "Didn't he put 'food' twice knowing it was 'fued' and 'few'?" she asked a friend. "I'll check the sh*t out of his fat neck ass. Don't ever try to be motherf*ckin' funny." From there, she called out fans claiming she fakes her accent. "Who the f*ck I gotta fake an accent for?" she argued.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: GloRilla performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023, in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the explanation from GloRilla, fans in the comments section came to her defense. "I love her accent!!" one user said. "It's why most of us started liking her in the first place! She can do no wrong with her words!" Another wrote: "I’m confused as to why so many of ya are upset about how she speaks [laughing emojis]. What does that have to do with you." Other fans just made more jokes about her accent. Check out GloRilla's posts about the interview below.

GloRilla Responds To Viral Accent Video

GloRilla previously made headlines this week for having a hot take about “sex appeal,” on social media. In doing so, she argued she's good at sex regardless of whether she had traditional sex appeal. Be on the lookout for further updates on GloRilla on HotNewHipHop.

