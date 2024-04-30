GloRilla Shares Profanity Laced Rant Against The Concept Of Sex Appeal

2024 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet
GloRilla at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

She claimed that having receipts about your abilities means more than just looking good.

Throughout her breakthrough across the past few years, sex appeal has always been a part of GloRilla's music. She's no stranger to showing off her good looks in memorable outfits and has become an expert at flexing sensual dance moves in her music videos. That was the case once again with her most recent single "Wanna Be" which features Megan Thee Stallion. The sensual video attached to the song features Megan and Glo throwing their own version of a frat party.

Even though sex appeal has always been part of GloRilla's creative output, she recently made a post speaking out against the very concept. "Mfs luv talking about sex appeal baby f*ck da sex appeal I got DA SEX dats what's gone get ya n*gga took in real life, PUSSY GOOD CHECK ion gotta do allat extra shit Fym you hoes be sexy ash with no walls coochie dry asf f*ck outta here," her profanity-laced tweet reads. Despite her all over the place point, many fans in the replies completely agree with what she's saying. Check out the post and some of the reactions to it below.

GloRilla Fires Off About Sex Appeal

GloRilla is fresh off the release of her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang earlier this month. The project sports the previously mentioned Megan Thee Stallion collaboration alongside appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, Boston Richey, and Finesse2Tymes. It's her first new project since the Anyways.. Life's Great EP dropped in late 2022.

Earlier this year, GloRilla appeared a few times on the Gangsta Art 2 compilation album for her label CMG. She handles the opening track all by herself and later hops on the posse cut "Wrong One." The track that got the most attention was "Cha Cha Cha" with Fivio Foreign, though for the most part it wasn't exactly positive attention. What do you think of GloRilla;s rant against sex appeal and in favor of having receipts? Do you agree with her take that sex appeal isn't everything? Let us know in the comment section below.

