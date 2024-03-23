GloRilla Admits Harsh "Cha Cha Cha" Criticism Shook Her Confidence

GloRilla says she came back with a "vengeance."

BYCaroline Fisher
2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

It goes without saying that it's already been a major year for GloRilla, but according to the Memphis-born performer, she wasn't so sure it would be. During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, she opened up about the impact negative feedback has had on her over the past few months. She admits that criticism of her track "Cha Cha Cha" with Fivio Foreign and CMG The Label really got to her, but luckily, she was able to turn things around.

"Y'all made me feel cr*zy when I dropped 'Cha Cha,'" she began. "Like y'all made me feel real cr*zy about that, and I want y'all to know that. So, I came back with a vengeance, you feel me? But you know, I love criticism... I love it until I feel like motherf*ckers be d*ck riding."

Read More: GloRilla Dodges Joe Biden Endorsement While Discussing White House Trip

GloRilla Says She's Back With A Vengeance

"You learn from your mistakes and do better," Glorilla continued. "I'm really here to tell you I'm on it, I'm back on it, I'm never getting off it." While the hitmaker may not have gotten the best reception on the 2023 collab, she went on to see major success with her single, "Yeah Glo!" She'll even be hitting the road with Megan Thee Stallion in May for the "Hot Girl Summer" tour. The duo will stop in notable cities like Atlanta, NYC, LA, Chicago, and more.

GloRilla also has some new music on the way, which will drop shortly before the tour begins. Her mixtape EhhThang EhhThang is slated for release on April 5, 2024. What do you think of GloRilla revealing that criticism of her track "Cha Cha Cha" shook her confidence? Are you surprised? What about her claiming that she came back with a vengeance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: GloRilla Announces Her New Mixtape, Shares Release Date And Raunchy Cover Art

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show Presented By Puma - Front Row &amp; Backstage - February 2024 New York Fashion WeekMusicGloRilla Hits The Gym Ahead Of "Hot Girl Summer" Tour With Megan Thee Stallion
2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend OneMusicGloRilla Claps Back At People Claiming She Switched Up
GloRilla Performs at The Howard Theatre in Washington, DC.MusicGloRilla Breaks Silence On Blocking Kai Cenat
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicGloRilla Delivers Polarizing "Cha Cha Cha" Performance At The BET Hip-Hop Awards