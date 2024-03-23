GloRilla Admits Harsh "Cha Cha Cha" Criticism Shook Her Confidence

It goes without saying that it's already been a major year for GloRilla, but according to the Memphis-born performer, she wasn't so sure it would be. During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, she opened up about the impact negative feedback has had on her over the past few months. She admits that criticism of her track "Cha Cha Cha" with Fivio Foreign and CMG The Label really got to her, but luckily, she was able to turn things around.

"Y'all made me feel cr*zy when I dropped 'Cha Cha,'" she began. "Like y'all made me feel real cr*zy about that, and I want y'all to know that. So, I came back with a vengeance, you feel me? But you know, I love criticism... I love it until I feel like motherf*ckers be d*ck riding."

"You learn from your mistakes and do better," Glorilla continued. "I'm really here to tell you I'm on it, I'm back on it, I'm never getting off it." While the hitmaker may not have gotten the best reception on the 2023 collab, she went on to see major success with her single, "Yeah Glo!" She'll even be hitting the road with Megan Thee Stallion in May for the "Hot Girl Summer" tour. The duo will stop in notable cities like Atlanta, NYC, LA, Chicago, and more.

GloRilla also has some new music on the way, which will drop shortly before the tour begins. Her mixtape EhhThang EhhThang is slated for release on April 5, 2024. What do you think of GloRilla revealing that criticism of her track "Cha Cha Cha" shook her confidence? Are you surprised? What about her claiming that she came back with a vengeance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

