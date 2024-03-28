Bianca Censori Puts Her Australian Accent On Display In Resurfaced Clip: Watch

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori typically opts to remain quiet when accompanied by the Chicago MC, but evidently, that doesn't mean she has nothing to say. Recently, social media users dug up an old clip of the Australian model and designer from 2022, when she was speaking at the CFS Summit in Paris. In the clip, her accent is on full display as she introduces herself and chats about her work with Yeezy.

"I'm an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia. I currently reside in Los Angeles, and I'm a lead architectural designer at Yeezy," she says in the clip. "My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta."

Bianca Censori Chats About Her Work With Yeezy

The resurfaced clip has elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some revealing that they were unaware of Censori's Australian background and accent. Others are shocked by the major transformation the Melbourne-born creative has undergone over the past couple of years. In the clip, she's seen rocking long, naturally brunette locks, whereas these days she sports a chic, short pixie cut. Most can agree that she sounds passionate about her work, and look forward to hearing more from her. This is especially true following some concerning reports that came out last year. In October, insiders detailed a list of alleged "rules" Ye has imposed upon Censori in a conversation with LBC news.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," they claimed. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal." What do you think of Bianca Censori's accent in this latest resurfaced clip? What about the transformation she's undergone in only two years? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

