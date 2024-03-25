Bianca Censori Dons Blue And White Lacy Leotard During Ye Movie Theater Date

Bianca Censori and Ye are the power couple of the year so far. Although there have been a lot of skeptics as it pertains to these two, there is no doubt that Censori continues to do her own thing. Overall, whenever she is seen out and about with Ye, she is wearing a wild outfit. Some have theorized that Ye is forcing these outfits upon her as some sort of humiliation ritual. However, Ye's fans have come out in droves to defend him, noting that if Censori wasn't comfortable with these outfits, she wouldn't wear them.

Needless to say, the architect-turned-Yeezy model is turning heads, and she has no plans on slowing down. For instance, Ye and Bianca were out and about again over the weekend, although this time around, they were spotted at the movie theater. In the video clip below, you can see how they were at the till, with Bianca copping the tickets. It is unknown what movie they were going to watch. However, the most likely option would be something like Dune: Part Two. After all, Ye does now Timothee Chalamet personally.

Bianca Censori Out With Kanye

As for Censori's outfit, well, it was another one for the books. She could be seen wearing a blue leotard on top, as she paired this with lacy white leggings underneath. It was another outfit that would make people turn heads, but again, that seems to be what she's been going for. Censori is becoming a fashion icon of sorts, although her influence remains to be seen. After all, wearing her outfits in public would take a lot of courage.

