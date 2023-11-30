Drake & OVO 40's 7 Best Collabs

Noah “40” Shebib’s production is synonymous with Drake’s sound, producing many of his massive hit singles and fan-favorite b-sides. The Toronto natives started their careers as close collaborators, growing their musical chemistry with each song and project. Known for his moody and ambient production style of R&B and hip hop, 40 is not just the primary architect of Drake’s style, but he helped shape the OVO sound and Toronto's contemporary music scene. The impact of his work with Drake has also worked to reimagine modern hip-hop and R&B.

OVO 40’s most prolific works are his Drake productions, but he has also collaborated with the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR, Action Bronson, Nas, Usher, Lil Wayne, and more. While his work reaches far beyond the OVO Sound roster, his best productions are Drake songs. Today, we will look at OVO 40 and Drake’s 7 best collaborations. These selections are solely produced by 40, excluding his many co-productions to emphasize his sound and abilities as a producer. Take a look at the list below.

Read More: Drake's Albums Ranked By Noah "40" Shebib, Later Says "I Don't Stand By That"

7. “Come Thru” (2013)

A criminally underrated bonus track from Nothing Was The Same, the production on “Come Thru” accentuates Drake’s skills as both a singer and a rapper. The breezy instrumental matches the first melodic verse and chorus, but also lends itself to showcase the rapper's flow on the second verse. What makes “Come Thru” stand out as one of OVO 40’s best productions is its masterful beat switch. He brilliantly flips the chorus into a slowed-down beat, over which Drake delivers one of his best vocal performances. The original instrumental, combined with its transformation, makes for one of OVO 40’s best beats.

6. “Marvins Room” (2011)

Few songs capture the OVO 40 sound better than “Marvins Room.” A Drake song guaranteed to have you in your feelings, the song is the ultimate anthem for drunk dialing an ex. The song’s somber and minimal instrumentation expresses the alcohol-soaked emotions of Drake’s vocals. It also encapsulates the feeling of the lyrics better than any Drake song. While not as intricately layered as his other beats, “Marvins Room” is an expertly-produced R&B song that embodies the OVO 40 sound.

Read More: 40 Shares Emotional Backstory Of Drake's "The Calm"

5. “Jungle” (2015)

Another down-tempo R&B record, “Jungle” is easily one of Drake’s most vulnerable songs. The OVO 40 production elicits raw emotion with its sample of Gabriel Garzón Montano’s “6 8.” Montano sings “rock me real slowly” as the beat rocks at a slow meter. The sorrowful yet comforting instrumental creates the perfect backdrop for Drake to deliver one of his greatest vocal moments. OVO 40’s production allows Drake to be more emotionally transparent than he is with other production styles. “Jungle” exemplifies that aspect of their chemistry and bond as close friends.

4. "30 For 30 Freestyle” (2015)

Drake and Future’s 2015 collaborative commercial mixtape, What A Time To Be Alive was a trap-driven project spearheaded by Metro Boomin and Southside. OVO 40 got his moment to shine on the last track, Drake's solo cut, “30 for 30 Freestyle.” The cozy beat stuns with a kick drum that does not overpower the gentle piano melody. It is a quintessential OVO 40 and Drake collab as the pitched-and-reversed vocal sample wraps itself around Drake’s introspective bars. The difference in sound compared to the rest of What A Time To Be Alive makes the production even more compelling, distinguishing OVO 40’s production style from Metro and Southside's contributions.

3. “From Time” Ft. Jhené Aiko (2013)

“From Time” could be considered the perfect Drake song. Besides his captivating verses and Jhené Aiko’s show-stealing performances, OVO 40's production, alongside Canadian musician Chilly Gonzales, creates the right atmosphere for the two artists to contemplate their relationships with themselves and others. Jhené’s delicate voice sits above the beautiful piano while Drake’s rap voice cuts through it. As Drake looks back at a past relationship, the simplistic beat reverses its melody to spotlight the lyrics and distinguish the verses from each other. “From Time” illustrates how 40’s production and Drake’s lyrics cleverly work in tandem with each other.

2. Drake - “Madonna” (2015)

“Madonna” displays OVO 40’s production chops in the best way possible. The beat is complex with many layers, including its subdued melody and scattered percussion. The many embellishments in the production make it special, such as the reversed drum sound and the muffled sample of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” which Drake also flipped on “Legend.” There is also the point in the song where the individual sounds are stripped back and come together once again to create an exciting beat drop. "Madonna" is undoubtedly one of OVO 40’s best beats.

1. Drake - “Tuscan Leather” (2013)

By a landslide, Drake’s “Tuscan Leather” is not only his best intro but is OVO 40’s best production. Musically, he provides so much range in a powerful instrumental that allows Drake to spit some of his all-time greatest bars. OVO 40 starts the song with a sped-up chipmunk soul track, over which Drake raps, “I could go an hour on this beat.” The song then transitions into a hard-hitting boom-bap beat that incorporates flourishes of the same sample, continuously breaking down and building up with new layers. The beat brings out some of the best bars from Drake, rapping, “How much time is this n****a spending on the intro?” “Tuscan Leather” is easily OVO 40’s most impressive production with its imaginative musical progression.

[via] [via]