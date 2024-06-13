Drake Unveils His New $15M Texas Ranch In Stunning Photos

Mr. Houstatlantavegas has settled in Texas.

Drake is really entering a new phase of his life. His battle with Kendrick Lamar is over, as far as we can tell, and he's dedicated himself to "summer vibes." He's dropped a baffling cover of "Hey There Delilah" and a Sexyy Red duet. Drake's latest decision, however, may be his most significant. The Toronto rapper has decided to purchase a sprawling, $15 million ranch in Washington County, Texas. He announced the purchase in May, but he finally unveiled the ranch on his Instagram on June 12.

Drake's photoshoot is moody as one would expect from the king of captions. There's photos of him outside the ranch, which is called the Inn at Dos Brisas, and photos of him inside. Fans get a peek at Drake's horses, as well as the stables in which they're kept. They also get to see him look forlorn and contemplative inside his vehicle. The caption simply reads: "wick 'em." It's unclear what this means in the context of the Inn at Dos Brisas. It does, however, harken back to Drake's 2023 song "Wick Man," which throws subs at several other rappers. The song also sees the 6 God make reference to several international locations.

Drake Has Settled Down In The Lone Star State

Drake has been hyping up his Texas purchase for months. In September 2023, the rapper posted a video in which he announced his plans to buy property. He even adopted a Texas accent for the bit. "Me and my partna’, we done gone country on y’all," he told fans. "We said we was gonna do it for a lot of years and we’re doing it today. The sale is made. We gotta drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the 'Lover Boy Lane,' it’s over." 'Lover Boy Lane' is, of course, a reference to Drizzy's album Certified Lover Boy. Fittingly, the album contains the song "TSU," which is an abbreviation for Texas State University.

Drake has always had a soft spot for Texas. One of his breakout songs mentions Houston in its title, "Houstatlantavegas." The rapper has paid tribute to H-Town on "November 18th" by sampling a DJ Screw record and shouting out regional legends. There's also the iconic "9AM In Dallas," the planned opener for his debut album. It kickstarted the timestamp series that Drake is still riding out to this day.