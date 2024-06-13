Drake Unveils His New $15M Texas Ranch In Stunning Photos

BYDanilo Castro1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Mr. Houstatlantavegas has settled in Texas.

Drake is really entering a new phase of his life. His battle with Kendrick Lamar is over, as far as we can tell, and he's dedicated himself to "summer vibes." He's dropped a baffling cover of "Hey There Delilah" and a Sexyy Red duet. Drake's latest decision, however, may be his most significant. The Toronto rapper has decided to purchase a sprawling, $15 million ranch in Washington County, Texas. He announced the purchase in May, but he finally unveiled the ranch on his Instagram on June 12.

Drake's photoshoot is moody as one would expect from the king of captions. There's photos of him outside the ranch, which is called the Inn at Dos Brisas, and photos of him inside. Fans get a peek at Drake's horses, as well as the stables in which they're kept. They also get to see him look forlorn and contemplative inside his vehicle. The caption simply reads: "wick 'em." It's unclear what this means in the context of the Inn at Dos Brisas. It does, however, harken back to Drake's 2023 song "Wick Man," which throws subs at several other rappers. The song also sees the 6 God make reference to several international locations.

Read More: Drake's Reference Track For Lil Wayne's "I'm Single" Surfaces Online

Drake Has Settled Down In The Lone Star State

Drake has been hyping up his Texas purchase for months. In September 2023, the rapper posted a video in which he announced his plans to buy property. He even adopted a Texas accent for the bit. "Me and my partna’, we done gone country on y’all," he told fans. "We said we was gonna do it for a lot of years and we’re doing it today. The sale is made. We gotta drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the 'Lover Boy Lane,' it’s over." 'Lover Boy Lane' is, of course, a reference to Drizzy's album Certified Lover Boy. Fittingly, the album contains the song "TSU," which is an abbreviation for Texas State University.

Drake has always had a soft spot for Texas. One of his breakout songs mentions Houston in its title, "Houstatlantavegas." The rapper has paid tribute to H-Town on "November 18th" by sampling a DJ Screw record and shouting out regional legends. There's also the iconic "9AM In Dallas," the planned opener for his debut album. It kickstarted the timestamp series that Drake is still riding out to this day.

Read More: Joe Budden Reveals Drake Abruptly Ghosted Him Following Kendrick Lamar Feud

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet ArrivalsMusicDrake Purchases $15M Texas Ranch After Kendrick Lamar Feud3.5K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block ShowMusicDrake's $15 Million Texas Home: See Its Acres & Luxury Cottages4.0K
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13MusicJoe Budden Reacts To Drake's Alleged Reference Track Leaks, Theorizes He Lost The Writing Team Behind His Timestamp Songs44.8K
Launch Of Virgin America's 1st International Destination To TorontoMusicDrake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: Watch7.2K