6ix9ine Draws Comparisons To A "Male Chrisean Rock" After Buying Expensive Car For His Girlfriend

Hip-hop is chock-full of tumultuous relationships that are beyond our comprehension. Of course, the one that everyone knows about and is pulling their hair out over is Chrisean Rock and Blueface. They might be one of the most toxic combinations the genre has ever seen, especially in recent memory. On-again off-again partnerships are not anything out of the ordinary. But for some reason, this one is worse than most. Another pairing rivaling them quite closely is 6ix9ine and Yailin La Mas Viral.

These two have had their unique issues for quite some time. 6ix9ine had to deal with some shots being thrown his way after Yailin's previous partner, Anuel AA put out a 10-minute diss track. He went after a lot of his Spanish-speaking contemporaries and one of them was 6ix9ine. In addition, the rainbow-hair MC also took some low blows claiming she was jealous and was dealing with mental health issues after their recent split.

6ix9ine Cops A McLaren For Yailin La Mas Viral

However, recent video footage has people comparing 6ix9ine to Chrisean for constantly finding new ways to worm his way back into the picture. DJ Akademiks reuploaded a short clip of the "GUMMO" hitmaker gifting Yailin a stunning McLaren sports car. Fans were quick to judge him, calling Tekashi, "He the male CHRISEAN ROCK." Others also went after his partner saying things like, "Them those BBL socks 😂😂😂" There is no word that they are officially back together, but it seems that is the case.

What are your thoughts on 6ix9ine buying a new car for his girlfriend Yailin La Mas Viral? Is their relationship as messy as Chrisean Rock and Blueface's, why or why not? Do you think they are now back together? Did he make a mistake buying her such an expensive gift? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 6ix9ine. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music and pop culture world.

