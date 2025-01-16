Travis Scott Blows $160K On Hellcat Truck That's Closer To A Tank Than A Sports Car

Travis Scott has a lot of money at his disposal, and if a zombie outbreak ever ravages the world, he's now bought the perfect car to protect himself. Moreover, according to a new TMZ report, he purchased a limited edition custom Hemi Hellcat V8 Horsepower Apocalypse Omega-Rex for $160K from SoFlo Customs on Tuesday (January 14). Dubbed by SoFlo as "the most impressive pickup truck on the market," the "ultimate pickup" that La Flame copped was reportedly the last one available, so he must feel quite lucky. As you can see in the picture down below, it's one heck of a behemoth.

But Travis Scott has a lot more on his plate to worry about, and he can't swerve his way out of every situation on the road ahead of him. For example, the Houston superstar – along with his collaborators SZA and Future – recently received a lawsuit accusing them of copyright infringement. The issue stems from a 2019 track by Victory Boyd titled "Like The Way It Sounds," which the Roc Nation signee allegedly shared with Kanye West at first. But by the time it reached Scott's 2023 album UTOPIA as an official release, she blasted them for allegedly not seeking the proper permission and clearance.

Travis Scott's New Tank

We'll see what comes of that legal situation, but if Travis Scott loses money, there's a good chance he could make it back with little effort. The Chinese government reportedly campaigned for him, Cardi B, and various other superstar MCs to perform in their country following Ye's sold-out shows in Hainan. Cactus Jack probably would not be able to take his new Hellcat truck along with him if he accepts, but with the kind of cash that he could rake in, he might have enough to buy three more and keep them there.

Meanwhile, amid all these disparate updates about Travis Scott as he seems in a more calm and less hectic mode right now, there are a couple of lingering questions. Fans continue to speculate about the rumored beef with Drake, one of many examples of gossip that emerged from the Kendrick Lamar battle last year. Sadly, we are no closer to identifying the truth, so things are probably all good despite fans' paranoia.