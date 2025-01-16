Travis Scott Blows $160K On Hellcat Truck That's Closer To A Tank Than A Sports Car

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets
Dec 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Travis Scott sits court side during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
La Flame is ready for an apocalypse.

Travis Scott has a lot of money at his disposal, and if a zombie outbreak ever ravages the world, he's now bought the perfect car to protect himself. Moreover, according to a new TMZ report, he purchased a limited edition custom Hemi Hellcat V8 Horsepower Apocalypse Omega-Rex for $160K from SoFlo Customs on Tuesday (January 14). Dubbed by SoFlo as "the most impressive pickup truck on the market," the "ultimate pickup" that La Flame copped was reportedly the last one available, so he must feel quite lucky. As you can see in the picture down below, it's one heck of a behemoth.

But Travis Scott has a lot more on his plate to worry about, and he can't swerve his way out of every situation on the road ahead of him. For example, the Houston superstar – along with his collaborators SZA and Future – recently received a lawsuit accusing them of copyright infringement. The issue stems from a 2019 track by Victory Boyd titled "Like The Way It Sounds," which the Roc Nation signee allegedly shared with Kanye West at first. But by the time it reached Scott's 2023 album UTOPIA as an official release, she blasted them for allegedly not seeking the proper permission and clearance.

Read More: Travis Scott Teases New WWE Song "4X4" Before Monday Night RAW

Travis Scott's New Tank

We'll see what comes of that legal situation, but if Travis Scott loses money, there's a good chance he could make it back with little effort. The Chinese government reportedly campaigned for him, Cardi B, and various other superstar MCs to perform in their country following Ye's sold-out shows in Hainan. Cactus Jack probably would not be able to take his new Hellcat truck along with him if he accepts, but with the kind of cash that he could rake in, he might have enough to buy three more and keep them there.

Meanwhile, amid all these disparate updates about Travis Scott as he seems in a more calm and less hectic mode right now, there are a couple of lingering questions. Fans continue to speculate about the rumored beef with Drake, one of many examples of gossip that emerged from the Kendrick Lamar battle last year. Sadly, we are no closer to identifying the truth, so things are probably all good despite fans' paranoia.

Read More: Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Release Date Revealed

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 2024 Grammy Awards Music Travis Scott Will Debut New Song "4X4" During College Football National Championship Game 2.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 71.1K