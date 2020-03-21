Truck
- MusicDuke Deuce Hospitalized After A Truck Allegedly Almost Ran Him OverGet well soon, Deucifer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramChris Brown's "Stalker" Ran Truck Over A TeslaThe singer shared a photo of the insane scene.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Attempts To Block Young Buck's Bankruptcy Claim In Order To Get His Bag50 Cent doesn't want Young Buck's bankruptcy filing to disrupt the money he's owed.By Luke Haworth
- PoliticsMelania Trump Trolled As Moving Truck Is Spotted Outside White HouseA moving truck was spotted outside of the White House and people had jokes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicConway The Machine Buys His Mom A TruckOver the weekend, Conway The Machine celebrated his mother's birthday by copping her a truck in an emotional video. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake "Certified Lover Boy" Truck Spotted En Route To TorontoLooks like Drizzy is stocking up the 6ix with "CLB" merch ahead of the album's release.By Aron A.
- GramKodak Black Gets His Dad A Truck: "Appreciate You Not Flushing Me Down The Toilet"Kodak Black buys new trucks for his father and for his lawyer Bradford Cohen, wishing them both a happy belated Father's Day.By Alex Zidel
- SportsSteelers' James Conner Delivers Heartwarming Gift To His DadJames Conner is spreading some positive vibes during these uncertain times.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMinneapolis Trucker Who Drove Into Protestors Released Without ChargesTruck driver Bogdan Vechirko has been released from police custody without any criminal charges after "unintentionally" driving his truck into a crowd of protestors on the 35W Bridge.By Alex Zidel
- RandomTruck Drives At Full Speed Into Minnesota ProtestorsA truck drove at full speed into protestors as they blocked a Minneapolis highway before being surrounded.By Alex Zidel
- SportsVideo Shows J.R. Smith Beating Up Protester Who Allegedly Broke His WindowVideo of J.R. Smith beating up a protester in L.A. has emerged online. The protester allegedly broke Smith's truck window.By Cole Blake
- RandomDeputies Find 18,000 Pounds Of Toilet Paper In Stolen TrailerAs toilet paper shortages plague America, 18,000 pounds of the bathroom tissue was found inside a stolen trailer in North Carolina.By Cole Blake