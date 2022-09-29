Fans are known to go the extra mile in order to get close to the artists they love and Chris Brown knows all too well the lengths fans will go to. The singer’s dedicated supporters have been highlighted in newsreels for decades as their over-the-top antics have earned coverage, but this time, it’s Brown who is shining a light on someone who was a little too close for comfort.

On his Instagram Story, Brown shared a photo of a Chevrolet pick-up truck parked on top of a Tesla.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While the details of how this occurred or who was behind the wheel remain unknown, Brown did offer a tad bit of context.

“Bruh [eyeballs emoji] wtf?! I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS PEOPLE ARE REALLY FRIED!!!” he wrote over the image. “Another stalker … this time these folks done ran into somebody’s sh*t. Sh*t look like the hulk just placed this Truck on top this Tesla.”

It’s unclear where Brown may have been when he came across this scene, but we can only imagine the ire of the Tesla owner who had to deal with this.

