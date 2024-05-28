Jake Paul Sends Out Cryptic Message After Mike Tyson's Medical Emergency Puts Fight In Doubt

Jake Paul's cryptic response to the news of Mike Tyson's recent medical issue just weeks before their highly anticipated Netflix match has left fans and rivals alike speculating. Tyson's ulcer flare-up, which caused him to feel queasy and lightheaded during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, required immediate medical attention. Despite this, Tyson's condition has been reported as "doing great." His scheduled bout with Paul on July 20 in Texas remains unaffected. Paul's reaction, seemingly in response to his rivals and fans using old pictures of Tyson to undermine his upcoming fight with the legend, has added a layer of mystery to the situation.

In the wake of the legend's recent medical emergency, Jake Paul has taken aim at his competitors KSI and Dillon Danis for their use of old photos of Mike Tyson in a wheelchair. Despite the images being two years old, KSI and Danis, who both have a contentious relationship with Paul, chose to share them. Tyson, a former heavyweight world champion, has attributed his condition to a sciatica flare-up.

Read More: Mike Tyson Suffers Apparent Medical Emergency On Plane Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul Responds To Mike Tyson’s Medical Scare

Tyson spoke to Newsmax about his condition. He said, "I have sciatica every now and then, and it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now. Everybody in my house is truly blessed, and we’re all very grateful for whatever we have." Jake Pual seems to be responding to the scare, throwing doubt on the fight and the fears that Tyson is too old to be competing. Despite his history and status, Tyson is almost 60 years old. Jake Paul is 30 years younger than Tyson. Hopefully, the fight doesn't result in any life-threatening situations.

He and Tyson are scheduled to square off over eight two-minute rounds in what is expected to be a professional bout that will be noted on both fighters' records. In his most recent professional bout many years ago, Tyson lost to Kevin McBride on his stool after five rounds. Paul, on the other hand, has defeated just one opponent, Tommy Fury, last year, having won nine of his ten battles. He has defeated journeymen boxers, seasoned MMA fighters, and sportsmen from many sports. All in all, we hope Mike Tyson is healthy, and the fight goes through with no complications.

Read More: Jake Paul Says He Is Not Going To Hold Back Against Mike Tyson: "The Legend Must Fall"

[via]