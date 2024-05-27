Mike Tyson Suffers Apparent Medical Emergency On Plane Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Witnesses claim that on Sunday, May 26, Mike Tyson experienced what seemed to be a medical emergency while traveling from Miami to Los Angeles. “Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” says the eyewitness. They said, “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.“ The heat in Miami caused the jet to become overheated, causing a two-hour delay before takeoff. According to the eyewitness, Mike, was traveling on American Airlines flight 1815, sporting a matching short-sleeved cabana outfit with a blue and white design.

Before being brought to the gate at the scheduled boarding time of 5:10 p.m., Mike was at the Admirals Club, but because of the delay, he was escorted away. At 6:30 p.m., the eyewitness reports that he finally boarded the aircraft. Tyson had a very scary medical scare during the flight, which his witnesses recalled. The passengers had to wait to disembark while the paramedics attended to Mike. Thus, the plane's arrival at LAX was delayed by an additional 25 minutes.

Mike Tyson Has Medical Scare Mid-Flight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

The eyewitness continued, “He was in first class, but we were an exit row.” Additionally, they said, “They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.” Mike Tyson's representation said in a statement to In Touch, “Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

It is just a few months away from Mike's much-awaited matchup with Jake Paul, which is set to take place on Saturday, July 20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Despite the fact that Jake, 27, is younger than Mike, 30, the YouTuber had already declared he had no intention of taking it easy on the legendary boxer during the fight. All in all, we hope Mike is ok after the incident. Overall, its not a good sign for Tyson to be having medical scares before his anticipated fight.

