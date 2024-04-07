Mike Tyson Moves Diddy's Hand Away From His Butt In Resurfaced Clip, 50 Cent Jokes

50 Cent has kept up his relentless Diddy trolling campaign ever since the mogul was sued by his ex Cassie for alleged sexual assault, and it doesn't look like he plans on slowing down anytime soon. Today, for example, he shared various posts about Diddy's non-exclusive fling Yung Miami, and allegations that she received money from him in exchange for sex work. He then went on to share a resurfaced clip from an interview with Diddy and Mike Tyson, joking that even the iconic boxer had to fend off the Bad Boy Records founder's advances.

In the clip, Tyson and Diddy sit next to each other on a couch just before the interview cuts to a commercial break. Tyson lifts Diddy's hand, which is resting on the couch between the two of them, and sets it on the hitmaker's leg. He then readjusts his own position to be further away, and Diddy looks arguably upset.

50 Cent Continues To Troll Diddy

Some social media users think Tyson wasn't comfortable with his hand being that close to him, explaining why he moved it. Fif agrees, joking about the awkward interaction in his caption. "Hahaha look at Mike, oh no your not gonna touch my A** buddy. LOL," he wrote. While many viewers agree with 50 Cent, others note that he appeared to only lift Diddy's hand to show off his jewelry. "It truly is all about the benjamins as we see," he remarks, nodding at the watch on the Harlem-born performer's wrist.

What do you think of the resurfaced clip of Mike Tyson and Diddy making its rounds online? What about 50 Cent continuing to clown the Bad Boy Records founder amid his ongoing legal issues? Do you agree with his take on the interaction between him and Mike Tyson? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

