Anthony Edwards Claps Back At Cam'ron In New Adidas Commercial, Cam Responds

AE is keeping receipts.

Anthony Edwards has released his latest Adidas advertisement in response to the critics following the Timberwolves' elimination in the Western Conference Finals. The star shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the NBA's most promising emerging talents. The most admirable aspect of Edwards' ascent to stardom is that he maintains his own identity throughout his ascension. His collaboration with Adidas has elevated him even higher in the public eye. We must not overlook the fact that the shoes are on fire.

After he lost in the Western Conference finals, AE and Adidas replied, releasing a new advertisement aimed at his critics, according to Complex. In the advertisement, Anthony Edwards is shown working as a machine prints receipts that include criticism from his detractors. When Cam'ron claims that Edwards "isn't a superstar yet," Edwards responds by calling, saying, "F*ck Buddy." AE declares at the conclusion of the ad that this is "just the beginning," and he won't be leaving. All in all, It's a slick clapback for Edwards. Additionally, now Cam'ron has also responded.

Anthony Edwards Fires Shot At Cam'Ron, The Rapper Has Now Responded

Cam'Ron responded on his Instagram, saying, "🔥🔥🔥 commercial!! Thx @adidas for the love. And I had antman back this whole time but I’ll address this Monday on the show.. love the attitude tho. Only thing I would say is get a better looking lesbian to read the receipts 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂" Cam loves the energy and says that he will explain the situation on Mondays It Is What It Is podcast with Mase. Anthony Edwards's commercial is about keeping receipts, and a slight diss can be read as a massive diss and used for fuel by an athlete like Edwards.

Though the Wolves were disappointed not to go to the NBA Finals, they should be proud of themselves for beating the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. This season has shown that the possibilities are endless for this youthful and driven Timberwolves squad. If everyone stays healthy, we could expect to see the Timberwolves make another epic run the following season. Anthony Edwards is a player worth building around and has proven that he is a superstar. Overall, we like to see him keeping the same energy even in a huge loss.