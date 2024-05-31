Anthony Edwards Led The Timberwolves In An Effort To Boycott "Inside The NBA"

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five
The T-Wolves refused interviews as a group.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks last night. Young star Anthony Edwards has gotten a lot of praise this postseason, but ultimately, he and his team fell short. Throughout the last two series, the Timberwolves big man duo has been under a ton of scrutiny. Some of the criticism has been warranted, citing their play at times. Nevertheless, some of the critics seem to come from personal beef. Draymond Green, who had been featured on Inside the NBA, had a personal vendetta against DPOY Rudy Gobert.

Karl-Anthony Towns was also joked about and harshly criticized by Draymond and the Inside The NBA crew. Now, reportedly, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves decided to boycott doing interviews with the beloved basketball show. The gesture is a form of solidarity with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Town. According to The Athletic, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves declined to take part in "Inside The NBA" interviews in order to show support for Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the face of criticism from Draymond Green.

Anthony Edwards And The Timberwolves Boycotted "Inside The NBA"

According to club sources who spoke with The Athletic, Edwards was surrounded by a close-knit group of players who determined as a unit that no player would be featured on TNT's "Inside the NBA" postgame program following their victory in Game 4 in Dallas. The choice was made as a show of support for Gobert and Towns after panelist and Golden State forward Draymond Green mocked and personally attacked them. Draymond had some words for Anthony Edwards himself as well. he disparaged the star guard after his comments after game 1.

Fans have decried the addition of Green because it seemed like all he wants to do is bring up personal beef and push his own agenda. Overall, Minnesota is led by a young, outspoken star who decided to show up for his teammates. Despite their inconsistent play, it seems like the Wolves are a close-knit team. Edwards vowed that they would be back next year. All in all, he will be thinking about the loss to the Mavs all off-season for fuel.

