Big Pun's Widow Abrutly Ends Interview After Being Questioned About Fat Joe

Big Pun's widow, Liza Rios, stormed out of an interview on the Uppercut podcast, last week, after being asked several questions about Fat Joe. In doing so, she accused the interviewer of taking Joe’s “side” in their feud and complained about him having an “attitude.”

“Joe probably would’ve faded out because if another label would have signed Big Pun, Joe probably would have faded to the back,” she said, as caught by AllHipHop. “[…] Joe’s a smart business man. He’s stayed relevant all these years.” From there, the interviewer asked why she can't bring herself to apologize to Joe. She responded: “Are you serious? Why would I give him an apology after what he put my family through? What he did legally.” As they began arguing, Rios concluded: “Can we stop this for a second? I’m leaving this interview. This is a whole Fat Joe situation now. Yeah, I’m good. I’m good off of this. I’m not comfortable and I’m leaving this interview.”

Big Pun & Fat Joe Attend The 1998 Lady Of Soul Awards

Fat Joe, Brandy, and Big Pun at the 1998 Lady of Soul Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

When The Art of Dialogue shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, fans expressed their support for Rios. "Being a journalist is a skill. Asking one sided questions to elicit a response is not a flex. She made a good decision by leaving," one user wrote. Another added: "Dude was a HORRRRRIBLE interviewer, and I’m glad that she shook the spot!!"

Liza Rios Discusses Fat Joe